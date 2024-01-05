Day trading guide for stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 5th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy today — UBL, India Cements, BEL, Adani Enterprises, and Greenpanel Industries
Stock market today: After showing weakness in the last couple of sessions, the Indian stock market shifted into a sustainable upside bounce on Thursday and closed higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 141 points and closed at the 21,658 levels, the BSE Sensex surged 490 points and ended at the 71,847 mark whereas the Nifty Bank index finished 490 points higher at 48,195 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.98:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started