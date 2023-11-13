Day trading guide for stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 13th November
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended five stocks to buy today — Axis Bank, NMDC, CUB, QUESS and Apollo Pipes
Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market finished on a higher note for sixth straight Muhurat trading session on Diwali 2023. Nifty 50 index gained 100 points and closed at 19,525 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 354 points and finished at 65,259 mark whereas Bank Nifty index ended 176 points higher at 43,996 levels. Small-cap index surged 1.14 per cent while mid-cap index 0.67 per cent.
