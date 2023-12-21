Day trading guide for stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 21st December
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy or sell today — AU Small Finance Bank, Radico Khaitan, Tata Power, SBI and V-Mart Retail
Day trading guide for today: Despite strong IMF commentary on Indian economy and strong global cues, Indian stock market witnessed sharp sell off on Wednesday. All key benchmark indices including small-cap and mid-cap indices ended lower, which signals selling across segments on Dalal Street. Nifty 50 index crashed 302 points and closed at 21,150 levels, BSE Sensex nosedived 930 points and closed at 70,506 mark whereas Bank Nifty index corrected 425 points and ended at 47,445 levels. In broad market, small-cap index crashed 3.42 per cent while mid-cap index tanked 3.12 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started