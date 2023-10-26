Day trading guide for stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 26th October
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five buy or sell stocks — Persistent Systems, Tata Consumer, Coal India, DLF and IndusInd Bank November Future
Day trading guide for today: Amid uncertainties associated with the Israel-Hamas war, global market sentiments continue to remain under sell off heat and Indian stock market ended lower on fifth day in a row on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index lost 159 points and closed at 19,122 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 522 points and ended at 64,049 mark whereas Bank Nifty index nosedived 319 points and closed at 42,832 levels. In broad market, small-cap index shed 0.77 per cent while mid-cap index dipped 0.52 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started