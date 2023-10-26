Day trading guide for today: Amid uncertainties associated with the Israel-Hamas war, global market sentiments continue to remain under sell off heat and Indian stock market ended lower on fifth day in a row on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index lost 159 points and closed at 19,122 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 522 points and ended at 64,049 mark whereas Bank Nifty index nosedived 319 points and closed at 42,832 levels. In broad market, small-cap index shed 0.77 per cent while mid-cap index dipped 0.52 per cent.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend of Nifty 50 index continues to be negative. Having placed at the long-term support at the lows, there is a possibility of small upside bounce from near 19,100 to 19,000 levels. A breakdown of 19,000 is likely to open the next downside of 18,600 levels in the near term. Any upside bounce from here could find strong resistance around 19,250 to 19,350 levels."

Speaking on outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty continued to move in lower low formation for the third consecutive day and closed at 42,832, down 319 points. Long unwinding was observed at 43,100 & 43,200 strikes, which led to a sharp down move in the index today. The max pain, which is the strike with most open active option contracts is placed around 42,400 levels."

On outlook for stock market today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The follow up selling in the large-cap stocks as well the broader markets hints at a continuation of corrective phase. Now the data remains negative as more than 70 per cent of the positions of FIIs in the index futures segment are still on the short side. It needs to be seen how much of these positions are rolled to the November series. The RSI readings on the daily chart are in Sell mode but are approaching the oversold zone on the hourly chart. Thus, a pullback move cannot the ruled out from support levels, which are placed around 19,960 and 19,870. On the higher side, 19,290 to 19,350 will be seen as resistance zone."

Nifty Call Put Option data

Speaking on Nifty Call Put Option data for Thursday deals, Chinmay Barve, Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Major total Call open interest was seen at 19200, 19300 and 19400 strikes with total open interest of 256982, 270003 and 245493 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 19200 and 19300 strikes which added 238824 and 196116 contracts in open interest," adding, "Major total Put open interest was seen at 19000 and 18900 strikes with total open interest of 254689 and 118225 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 19000 strike which added 83193 contracts in open interest."

Bank Nifty Call Put Option data

On Bank Nifty Call Put Option data for Thursday session, Chinmay Barve of Profitmart Securities said, "Major total Call open interest was seen at 43000 and 43300 strikes with total open interest of 270290 and 206238 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 43000 and 43100 strikes which added 228338 and 115400 contracts in open interest respectively," adding, "Major total Put open interest was seen at 42800 and 42500 strikes with total open interest of 122736 and 174901 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 42600 and 42500 strikes which added 71489 and 57937 contracts respectively."

Day trading stocks for today

Speaking on intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Ashish Katwa, Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio — recommended five stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Persistent Systems: Buy at ₹5898, target ₹6165, stop loss ₹5720.

Persistent Systems share is current market performance, it presents a compelling investment opportunity. Trading at ₹5898, the stock is currently in a phase of strong consolidation, indicating potential for significant upward movement. Notably, Persistent Systems share price has successfully closed above its 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), showcasing robust underlying strength. With an RSI of 60, the stock exhibits a favorable position for further appreciation.

2] Tata Consumer: Buy at ₹890, target ₹928, stop loss ₹873.

Tata Consumer share is currently displaying several positive technical indicators in its trading pattern. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 52 suggests that the stock is in a balanced state, neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a stable trend.

Furthermore, the stock has crossed above its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and closed above it, which is often considered a bullish sign. It's also trading above other key moving averages, which further reinforces the bullish sentiment.

Ganesh Dongre's day trading stocks

3] Coal India: Buy at ₹310, target ₹330, stop loss ₹300.

Coal India share has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹330. So, holding the support level of ₹300 this stock can bounce toward the ₹330 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹300 for the target price of ₹330.

4] DLF: Buy at ₹330, target ₹345, stop loss ₹320.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹320. this stock can bounce toward the ₹345 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹320 for the target price of ₹345.

Ashish Katwa's buy or sell stock

5] IndusInd Bank November Future: Sell at ₹1425.10 to ₹1427, target ₹1397, stop loss ₹1439.

On the four hourly charts, IndusInd Bank share has given a breakdown of upward sloping channel with bearish candlestick. The Stock is trading below its 21-38 day’s exponential moving averages on the daily time frames, which is negative for the prices in the short to medium term. The Technical indicator Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading below the conversion and base line, which act as a resistance for the counter. The Daily strength indicator RSI (14) is in bearish mode and trading below the 45 level. Hence based on the above Technical Setup a short position can be created in INDUSINDBK with an SL of ₹1439 for a downside target of ₹1397.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

