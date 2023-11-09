Day trading guide for stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — November 9
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy today — JSW Steel, Titan, Hero Motocorp, Dilip Buildcon and Jyothy Lab
Day trading guide for stock market today: After showing an upside recovery from the intraday lows on Tuesday, Indian stock market shifted into a gradual upside move with range bound action on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index and BSE Sensex eneded marginally higher whereas Bank Nifty index finished in red territory. The 50-stock index Nifty ended 36 points higher at 19,443 levels whereas 30-stock index Sensex closed 33 points higher at 64,975 mark. However, Bank Nifty shed 79 points and closed at 43,658 levels. In broad market, small-cap index gained 0.60 per cent whereas mid-cap index surged 0.78 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started