Day trading guide for stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell today — 14th March
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended five day trading stocks for today — ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, HAL, and HAL
Stock market today: On account of broad-based selling across segments, the Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index witnessed a sharp correction on the previous session and ended 338 points or 1.51 percent lower at 21,997 level. The BSE Sensex crashed 906 points or 1.23 percent and closed at the 72,761 mark while the Bank Nifty index finished 301 points lower at the 46,981 level. However, sharp selling in the broad market continued as the small-cap index tanked 5.11 percent whereas the mid-cap index nosedived 4.20 percent.
