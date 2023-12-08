Day trading guide for stock market today: Four stocks to buy or sell on Friday — December 8
Stocks market today: Experts have recommended four stocks to buy today — Kotak Mahindra Bank, NAM-India, JSW Energy and Zydus Life
Stock market today: Following weak global sentiments after a retreat on Wall Street, Indian stock market snapped seven days winning streak on Thursday. Nifty 50 index ended 36 points lower at 20,901 levels, BSE Sensex lost 132 points and closed at 69,521 mark whereas Bank Nifty finished marginally higher at 46,841 levels. In broad market, both small-cap and mid-cap indices climbed to a new high. Small-cap index gained 0.28 per cent while mid-cap index gained 0.66 per cent.
