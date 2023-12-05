Day trading guide for stock market today: Four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 5th December
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended four stocks to buy today — ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, OIL, NAM-India
Day trading guide for today: Celebrating BJP's victory in three states, Indian stock market extended the participatory rally for yet another session on Monday. Nifty 50 index climbed to a new peak of 20,702 levels, BSE Sensex touched new all-time high of 68,918 mark whereas Nifty Bank index climbed to a new high of 46,484 levels. In broad market, small-cap index climbed to a new peak of 41,221 mark while mid-cap index hit record high of 35,124 levels on the previous session.
