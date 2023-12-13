Day trading guide for today: After showing a range-bound movement with minor positive bias in last few sessions, Indian stock market shifted into profit booking zone and snapped two days rally on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index lost 90 points and closed at 20,906 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 377 points and ended at 69,551 mark while Bank Nifty index went down 216 points and closed at 47,097 levels. In broad market, small-cap index fell less than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.67:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Domestic equities were cautious ahead of key inflation data in US & India today. Nifty gave up its initials gains and ended the session with a loss of 91 points at 20906 levels. Except Metals and Financial Services, all sectors ended in red. Oil & Gas, Realty and Auto were major loser today. Fertilizer stocks recorded smart gains after new report that Govt. has sort for Parliament's consent for additional Rs13,350crore fertilizer subsidy for FY24," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

Day trading guide for stock market today On outlook for Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near-term uptrend of Nifty today is still intact and the market seems to have shifted into minor profit booking mode as per a smaller timeframe chart. A move below 20,850 could slide Nifty towards another support of 20,700 levels (10-day EMA). Further upmove from here, the Nifty is expected to register another new high above 21,050 levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty moved in a lower high formation throughout the day to close at 47,098, down 217 points. The call writers have strengthened their positions at 47,500, 47,400, 47,300 & 42,200 Strike in Bank Nifty. The Index has given a lower close on the daily chart. The option activity at 47,000 Strike will provide cues about Bank Nifty’s Intraday direction ahead of the weekly expiry today."

On triggers for stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal said, "Bank Nifty moved in a lower high formation throughout the day to close at 47,098, down 217 points. The call writers have strengthened their positions at 47,500, 47,400, 47,300 & 42,200 Strike in Bank Nifty. The Index has given a lower close on the daily chart. The option activity at 47,000 Strike will provide cues about Bank Nifty’s Intraday direction ahead of the weekly expiry Wednesday."

Nifty Call Put Option data Speaking on Nifty Call Put Option data, Chinmay Barve, Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Major total Call open interest was seen at 21000 and 21100 strikes with total open interest of 301114 and 138696 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 21000 strike which added 129437 contracts in open interest," adding, "Major total Put open interest was seen at 20900 and 20800 strikes with total open interest of 124131 and 116811 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 20650 strike which added 16268 contracts in open interest." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank Nifty Call Put Option data On Bank Nifty Call Put Option data, Chinmay Barve of Profitmart Securities said, "Major total Call open interest was seen at 47300 and 47400 strikes with total open interest of 245283 and 244700 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 47200 and 47300 strikes which added 136392 and 132274 contracts respectively," adding, "Major total Put open interest was seen at 47000 and 46500 strikes with total open interest of 235893 and 185276 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 46900 strike which added 46882 contracts in open interest."

Day trading stocks for today On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended four buy or sell stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today 1] LIC: Buy at ₹791.75, target ₹845, stop loss ₹768. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC share price, currently trading at ₹791.75, has recently experienced a bullish reversal, forming new higher lows with substantial trading volumes. This trend indicates a positive momentum shift in the stock. Moreover, LICI is currently trading above critical Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), particularly the 200-day EMA, underscoring its bullish momentum and suggesting the potential for further upward price movement.

2] Pidilite Industries: Buy at ₹2605, target ₹2730, stop loss ₹2535.

Pidilite shares, currently trading at ₹2603, has recently broken out of an inverted head and shoulders pattern, indicating strong bullish momentum, accompanied by good volume. Furthermore, Pidilite Industries share price is presently trading above crucial Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day and 200-day EMAs, highlighting its bullish momentum and suggesting the potential for further upward price movement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] NAM-India: Buy at ₹443, target ₹465, stop loss ₹432.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹465. So, holding the support level of ₹432 this stock can bounce toward the ₹465 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹432 for the target price of ₹465.

4] Apollo Hospital: Buy at ₹5430, target ₹5600, stop loss ₹5380. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the short-term chart, Apollo Hospital share price has shown a bullish reversal pattern. Hence, holding the support level of ₹5380. This stock can bounce toward the ₹5600 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹5380 for the target price of ₹5600.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.