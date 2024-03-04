Day trading guide for stock market today: Nifty 50 to breakout stocks, four stocks to buy or sell today — March 4
Day trading stock: Experts have recommended four stocks to buy today — Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Data Patterns, Birlasoft, and IEX
Stock market today: The Indian stock market extended its rally in the special trading session on Saturday last week. The Nifty 50 index added 39 points and ended at 22,378 level, the BSE Sensex went up 60 points and closed at 73,806 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 10 points higher at 47,297 level. However, mid-cap and small-cap witnessed more activity during the special trading session on Saturday as both mid-cap and small-cap indices outshined the key benchmark indices of Dalal Street.
