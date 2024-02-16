Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 16th February
Nifty 50 index nears all-time high, with potential to surpass 22,150 level; Bank Nifty maintains above 46,000 level and targets 46,800 and 48,000 levels
Stock market today: Following strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended higher for a third straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index finished 70 points higher at the 21,910 level, the BSE Sensex surged 227 points and closed at the 72,050 mark while the Bank Nifty index shot up 310 points and ended at the 46,218 level. In the broad market, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed the Nifty 50 index for the second day in a row.
