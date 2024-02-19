Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 19th February
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended nine stocks to buy today — UPL, Devyani International, Titan, Tata Communications, TVS Motor, Laurus Lab, GNFC, Mastek, and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Stock market today: Following a rally in the strong market, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth day in a row on Friday. The Nifty 50 index shot up 129 points and finished at 22,040 level, the BSE Sensex surged 376 points and closed at 72,426 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 165 points up at 46,384 level.
