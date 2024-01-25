Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 25th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended nine stocks to buy today — Infosys, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, LT, NCC, Apar Industries, Godrej Consumer, IPCA Labs, Honeywell Automation, and Kaynes Technology
Stock market today: After a cautious opening, the Indian stock market witnessed a sharp recovery in the second half and ended higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 215 points higher at the 21,453 level, the BSE Sensex surged 689 points and closed at the 71,060 mark while Bank Nifty ended 67 points higher at the 45,082 level. After witnessing a sharp fall on Tuesday, the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Small-cap 100 Indices recouped some of the losses where they gained by 1.80% and 1.70% respectively. Advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares as the advance-decline ratio stood at 1.83 on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started