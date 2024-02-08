Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 8th February
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended nine stocks to buy today — JSW Steel, IndiaMart, HDFC Life, McDowell-N, Likhitha Infrastructure, Mrs. Bectors Food, NIIT, Chambal Fertilizer, and CDSL
Stock market today: Despite strong global market sentiments on the US Fed rate hike buzz and China’s efforts to prop up its market, the Indian stock market ended flat on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally higher at a 21,930 level while the BSE Sensex shed 34 points and closed at the 72,152 mark. The Bank Nifty index gained 127 points and finished at 45,818 level.
