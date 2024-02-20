Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 20th February
Stock market today: Nifty's near-term trend remains positive but lacks strength for a decisive upside breakout, say experts
Stock market today: On account of the participatory rally in majority segments, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth straight session. The Nifty 50 index hit a new high of 22,186 before ending at 22,122 level. The BSE Sensex shot up 281 points and closed at the 72,708 mark while the Bank Nifty index added 150 points and ended at 46,535 level. The small-cap index outperformed the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio remained high at 1.55:1.
