Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 23rd January
Stock market today: Short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains choppy, Bank Nifty remains sideways, option activity will set future movement
Day trading guide for today: After showing a reasonable upside bounce from the lows in the last two straight sessions, the Indian stock market shifted into a consolidation on the special trading session of Saturday. Nifty 50 index ended 49 points lower at 21,571 level, and the BSE Sensex shed 77 points and closed at 71,423 mark. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 316 points and closed at 46,058 level.
