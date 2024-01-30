Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 30th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended nine stocks to buy today — Godrej Properties, Hero MotoCorp, NCC, Axis Bank, Castrol India, Dhampur Sugars, Jindal Saw, etc
Stock market today: On account of strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong upside on Monday. The Nifty 50 index logged the biggest intraday gain since December 4, 2023, while the other two key benchmark indices showed a sharp upside move in the previous session. The Nifty 50 index surged 385 points and closed at a 21,737 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 1240 points and ended at the 71,941 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 576 points higher at the 45,442 mark.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started