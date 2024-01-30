Stock market today: On account of strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong upside on Monday. The Nifty 50 index logged the biggest intraday gain since December 4, 2023, while the other two key benchmark indices showed a sharp upside move in the previous session. The Nifty 50 index surged 385 points and closed at a 21,737 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 1240 points and ended at the 71,941 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 576 points higher at the 45,442 mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Domestic market started the week on a buoyant note with renewed buying seen in Index heavy weights. Sentiments got a boost following the stimulus announcement from China and hope of a favorable Union Budget. In addition, US data raised hopes of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Nifty opened higher and gained strength throughout the session to close near the day’s high at 21737 levels with a rally of 385 points (+1.8%). Even broader market participated with Midcap100/Smallcap100 up ~1.5% each. All the sectors ended in green except for FMCG which was a marginal loser. PSUs, Energy, PSU Banks, and Infra were major gainers with gains of 2-5%. Energy stocks rallied 5% as power demand continues to remain high while crude oil prices climbed back above $80 due to supply concerns following Houthis continuous strike in the Red Sea," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

Day trading guide for stock market today On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is on the verge of negation, as Nifty moved above the previous lower top of 21,750 levels on Monday's intraday session. The short-term trend of Nifty is positive and one may expect another decisive upside breakout of 21,750 to 21,800 levels in the short term. Immediate support for Nifty today is to be watched at 21,600 levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Bank Nifty has regained from near the significant 200 period MA of 44,700 zone and gained by more than 500 points to close above the important 100 period MA of 45,350 level. As mentioned earlier, the index would need a decisive breach above the important hurdle at the 46,300 zone of the significant 50EMA level for the overall bias to improve."

On triggers for the stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal said, "This week two important events are scheduled for Thursday - Interim Budget and US FED meeting which could induce some volatility. India ViX has jumped 13% to the 15.68 level. However, the Budget is largely expected to be non-event with no major announcement expected, but the hopes have risen for rate cut indication in this monetary policy meeting. After last week's consolidation, Nifty has regained momentum which is expected to continue ahead of budget."

Day trading stocks for today On stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher — recommended nine stocks to buy or sell today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks 1] Godrej Properties: Buy at ₹2430, target ₹2510, stop loss ₹2396. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Godrej Properties share is currently trading at ₹2430. After a period of small falls and sideways consolidation, the stock has lately broken the neckline levels of ₹2360 and is rising quickly on the upside with substantial volume. There are expectations of further upward movement, potentially reaching ₹2510 levels. On the downside, substantial support is evident near ₹2390.

2] Hero MotoCorp: Buy at ₹4600, target ₹4830, stop loss ₹4430. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the dynamic landscape of the current market, HEROMOTOCO emerges as a beacon of promise, currently trading at ₹4600 and demonstrating robust positioning above critical Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) – the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day indicators. The recent surge in positive momentum within the stock signifies the potential for a sustained upward trajectory.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] NCC: Buy at ₹113, target ₹120, stop loss ₹106.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹120. So, holding the support level of ₹106 this stock can bounce toward the 120 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹106 for the target price of ₹120. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹1064, target ₹1090, stop loss ₹1040.

In the short-term trend, Axis Bank share price has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹1090. So, holding the support level of ₹1040 this stock can bounce toward the ₹1090 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹1040 for the target price of ₹ ₹1090.

Shiju Koothupalakkal buy or sell stocks 5] Castrol India: Buy at ₹189.25, target ₹204, stop loss ₹185. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock has indicated a flag pattern breakout on the daily chart at ₹180 levels and has strengthened the bias significantly, with the RSI signaling a buy with trend reversal confirmed. We expect the stock to gain further in the coming session with the chart looking attractive technically. We suggest a buy recommendation in this stock for an upside target of ₹204 keeping the stop loss at ₹185 level.

6] Dhampur Sugars: Buy at ₹257.60, target ₹270, stop loss ₹252.

The stock has indicated a trend reversal from the bottom made near the ₹245 zone and has improved the bias with a series of positive candle formations on the daily chart. The RSI has signaled a buy and with sugar stocks in momentum, in the coming sessions we expect further rise in the stock with near-targets of ₹270 to ₹278 levels visible. We suggest a buy in this stock keeping the stop loss of ₹252. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7] Jindal Saw: Buy at ₹518.70, target ₹538, stop loss ₹510.

The stock witnessed a higher low formation pattern on the daily chart taking support at ₹471 levels and has once again indicated a pullback to improve the bias and further rise is anticipated in the coming sessions. The RSI, currently well placed, after cooling off from the overbought zone, has shown indication for the second round of momentum and we suggest a buy expecting an initial target of ₹538 levels keeping the stop loss of ₹510.

Kunal Kamble's stock picks for today 8] Elgi Equipments: Buy at ₹592 to ₹596, target ₹700, stop loss ₹543. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the Weekly chart, following a prolonged bullish rally, ELGIEQUIPMENT has given a breakout of an Ascending Triangle Pattern on the upside, accompanied by significant trading volume, indicating a potential continuation of the bullish trend. The stock is currently trading above both its 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages on the daily timeframe, which is a positive short-term signal. The Ichimoku cloud technical indicator further supports this outlook, as it shows that the price is trading above both the conversion and base lines, indicating underlying strength. In addition, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 14 periods is in a bullish mode and trading at a higher zone. On the Directional front, DI+ is trading above DI- indicating an uptrend whereas ADX trading above DI- is indicating strength in the upward move.

9] CCL: Buy at ₹666 to ₹669, target ₹688, stop loss ₹658.

CCL on a Daily time frame has formed the Descending Triangle and has closed above the falling trend line which is indicating a breakout on the upside. The steady rise in volume is indicating buyers are keen to buy the security. Prices are trading above the Fast (50) EMA and Slow (200) EMA which indicates an uptrend in the security. The momentum indicator RSI is trading in a higher zone indicating that the security is trading in an upward direction. On the Directional front, DI+ is trading above DI- which indicates an uptrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!