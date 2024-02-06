Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 6th February
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended nine stocks to buy today — Eicher Motors, Radico Khaitan, Mcdowell-N, NCC, Pidilite Industries, Dalmia Bharat, Metropolis Health, Astra Micro, and BSE
Stock market today: After strong selling ahead of the closing bell, the Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index lost 82 points and closed at the 21,771 level, the BSE Sensex shed 354 points and closed at the 71,731 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 145 points lower at the 45,825 level. Broad market indices fared better than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.71:1.
