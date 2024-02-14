Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 14th February
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended nine stocks to buy today — Solar Industries, Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts, DLF, Kotak Bank, Havells, Natco Pharma, Inox Wind Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Poonawalla.
Indian stock market: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher on Tuesday, February 13, driven by notable performances from specific banking giants. Nifty 50 rose 127 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 21,743.25 while the Sensex closed at 71,555.19, up 483 points, or 0.68 per cent. Mid and smallcaps also ended in the positive territory. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.61 per cent while the Smallcap index ended with a small gain of 0.18 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started