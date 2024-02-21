Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 21st February
Stock market today: Nifty bounced back into positive territory and made yet another new high above 22200 zone.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, February 20. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,215.6 and a low of 22,045.85. The Sensex traded between 73,130.69 and 72,510.24, ultimately closing at 72,708.16, a 0.48% increase compared to the opening price, with a gain of 349.24 points. The Bank Nifty ended at 46,535.5, reaching an intraday high of 47,136.75 and a low of 46,367.8.
