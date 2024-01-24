Day trading guide for stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 24th January
Stock market today: Experts have recommended eitght stocks to buy or sell today — Bajaj Auto, Zydus Life, ELGI Equipments, Chalet Hotels, SBI, BEL, LIC, and HCL Tech
Stock market today: Following an eventful weekend, the Indian stock market had an enthusiastic opening on Tuesday, but as the day unfolded, it came under sell-off pressure and witnessed a bearish reversal. The Nifty 50 index finished 1.54% lower at the 21,238 level, the BSE Sensex crashed 1,053 points and closed at the 70,370 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index tanked 1,043 points and ended at the 45,015 level.
