Day trading guide for stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 31st January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended nine stocks to buy today — Maharashtra Gas Limited, PNCINFRA, Paytm, Ashoka, Himatsingka Seide, Data Patterns, BDL, WABAG and NCLIND
Stock market today: A day following a notable surge of nearly 2 percent each, the benchmark indices, namely the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, experienced a decline of 1 percent each on Tuesday, January 30th. The Nifty 50 opened at 21,775.75 against the previous close of 21,737.60 and touched its intraday low of 21,501.80 and finally closed 216 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 21,522.10. The Sensex opened at 72,000.20 against the previous close of 71,941.57 and fell over a per cent to hit its intraday low of 71,075.72 and closed 802 points, or 1.11 per cent, lower at 71,139.90.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started