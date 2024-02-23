Day trading guide for stock market today: Seven stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 23rd February
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended seven stocks to buy today — Maruti, Godrej Consumer Products, GAIL, LT, NHPC, Mishra Dhatu, and LIC
Stock market today: After the sharp selling in small and mid-cap stocks, the Indian stock market opened lower on Thursday. However, bulls came back strongly in the last session and most of the Indian sectors witnessed sharp buying, which helped Dalal Street recuperate its losses and end higher. Except for the Bank Nifty index, all sectors ended in the green zone with IT and auto being the outperformers.
