Day trading guide for stock market today: Seven stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 2nd February
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended seven stocks to buy today — SBI, Tata Consumer, NCC, Havells India, NMDC, Repco Home Finance, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank
Stock market today: Following weak global market sentiments after Wall Street fell to its worst loss since September, the Indian stock market ended lower on the Union Budget 2024 date. The Nifty 50 index fell 28 points and closed at the 21,697 level whereas the BSE Sensex dipped 106 points and ended at the 71,645 mark. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 191 points and finished at the 46,188 level. Broad market indices fell a little more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.77:1.
