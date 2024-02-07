Day trading guide for stock market today: Seven stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 7th February
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended seven stocks to buy today — Zensar Tech, Poonawalla Fincorp, DCX Systems Ltd, LTIM, MRPL, Vascon Engineers and Petronet LNG.
Indian stock market: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended in green on Tuesday's session. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 454.67 points or 0.63% at 72,186.09 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,929.40 level, up 157.70 points or 0.72%.
