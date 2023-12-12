Day trading guide for today: On Monday, December 11, the domestic primary indices closed with marginal gains, sustaining their recent record highs. Nifty50 touched its fresh record high of 21,026.10 during the session on Monday and finally closed at 20,997.10, up 28 points, or 0.13 per cent. Meanwhile, Sensex also touched its fresh record high of 70,057.83 during the session and crossed the 70,000 mark for the first time yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Domestic equities continued its ritual of touching new highs with Sensex and Nifty crossing 70k and 21k mark. Nifty traded in positive territory throughout the session and closed with gains of 28 points (+0.1%) at 20,997 levels. All sectors ended in green, except for Pharma. Strong domestic economic growth along with return of FIIs are expected to drive the market higher in the coming months. However, for the next few days markets are likely to consolidate in a range given global central banks are set to announce policy outcomes this week. Further, US and India inflation along with India's manufacturing data to be released on Tuesday would keep investors cautious," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Day trading guide on stock market today On Nifty 50 outlook today, Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities, said, " The Nifty traded mostly sideways as traders stayed on the sidelines at the beginning of a data-packed week. There's a strong resistance at 21,000, with call writers actively building positions. A decisive breakthrough above 21,000 is necessary to resume the uptrend. Until then, it's anticipated that the market will consolidate within a broader range."

On Bank Nifty outlook today, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities said, “"The Bank Nifty index encountered resistance at higher levels, but the overall sentiment remains bullish, supported by a robust foundation at the 46800 level. The index is currently adopting a buy-on-dip strategy, suggesting that any declines towards the specified support zone present opportunities to initiate long positions. A significant breakthrough and closure above 47500 are anticipated to trigger additional upward momentum towards the 48000 mark."

On overall stock market outlook today, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “While US inflation is predicted to remain stable, the market anticipates a rise in domestic inflation. The better-than-expected US job data and a moderate increase in US bond yields from the recent lows, however, also encouraged investors to book profits at higher levels. Investors will be closely watching the upcoming FOMC meeting tomorrow for clues about potential future rate cuts while expecting to keep rates the same this time."

Dividend Stocks BPCL to trade ex-dividend today: BPCL declared an interim dividend of ₹21 per share.

In a stock exchange filing, BPCL said: “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 29 has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹21/- per equity share of face value ₹10/- each i.e. 210 percent for FY23-24. Further, the Board has fixed Tuesday, December 12, as the Record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said interim dividend."

Bonus Stocks Dhyaani Tile and Marblez: The company declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 9:5, which means 9 equity shares of ₹10 each for every 5 existing equity shares of ₹10 each.

Safari Industries: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, which means the company will issue one additional or extra share for every share held by its eligible investors as of the record date.

Sonata Software: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1

Day trading stocks for today On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, Kunal Kamble, Sr.Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended six buy or sell stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks Tech Mahindra: Buy at ₹ 1233.30, target ₹ 1290, stop loss ₹ 1208 TECHM, a leading technological business, has shown a bounce back from the support 1208 levels which are also close to its 20 Day EMA levels. The stock is currently trading at 1233.30 per share. The stock is trading above its 20, 50 and 200 day moving averages, indicating a positive mood. A modest resistance is at 1249 levels if stock sustains above the mentioned resistance then we can witness additional upward momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 64 and rising, indicating more purchasing activity. This makes TECHM an appealing investment.Investors should be cautious and keep a watch on the stock if it falls below 1208, as this could negate the positive outlook. A short-term target of 1290 is achievable.

2. Cummins India: Buy at ₹ 2001, target ₹ 2130, stop loss ₹ 1935 CUMMINSIND is presently trading at an all-time high of ₹2001. The daily chart reveals a rounding bottom breakout with substantial volume, signaling a robust uptrend in the stock. Immediate support levels are identified at ₹1945 and ₹1935.

Additionally, CUMMINSIND displays a bullish trend, trading above crucial Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day and 50-day. This signifies strong bullish momentum, supported by a Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 79.8, indicating an upward trajectory and growing buying momentum. The Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Stoch RSI) exhibits a positive crossover. Collectively, these technical indicators suggest a potential target price of ₹2130 in the near term.

To manage risk effectively, it is recommended to set a stop-loss (SL) at ₹1935 to safeguard against unforeseen market reversals. A prudent approach involves considering buying on dips at levels around ₹2130 and ₹2200.

In summary, based on technical analysis and the current market conditions, CUMMINSIND presents a promising buying opportunity with a target price of ₹2130. It is crucial to implement proper risk management measures to ensure a prudent investment strategy.

Kunal Kamble's buy or sell stocks 3. Jindal Steel: Buy at ₹ 715-720, target ₹ 773.5, stop loss ₹ 692 On a Daily time frame, JINDALSTEL has given a breakout of its all-time high indicating a continuation of uptrend. The security has closed near its high indicating buyers are keen to buy the security. The volume burst is indicating buyers are keen to buy the security at current level. On the average front price is trading above its 100 and 200 EMA indicating uptrend. On the momentum front RSI is supporting the price action. Hence based on above technical setup a long position can be created for a TP of 773.5 with a SL of 692

4. Century Plyboards India: Buy at ₹ 730-737, target ₹ 865, stop loss ₹ 672 A significant breakout of a Cup and Handle pattern in CENTURYPLY has been observed. This pattern often indicates a potential bullish trend. The burst in volume during the current week suggests increased buying interest at the current price levels, which further reinforces the positive outlook for security. Moreover, the price of CENTURYPLY is trading above the major Exponential Moving Averages (EMA's), indicating a sustained uptrend.

This alignment with the EMA's adds more confidence to the bullish scenario. Additionally, the breakout in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports the upside move, confirming the strength of the current trend and implying the potential for further price appreciation. The DMI+ is positioned above DMI-, confirming the presence of a positive trend, while the ADX trading above DMI- reflects the underlying strength in the ongoing move. “Hence based on above technical setup a long position can be created for a TP of 865 with a SL of 672

Ganesh Dongre's stock recommendation 5. Tata Chemicals: Buy at ₹ 1020, target ₹ 1045, stop loss ₹ 1000 On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of 1000. This stock can bounce toward the 1045 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 1000 for the target price of 1045.

6. JSL:Buy at ₹ 543, target ₹ 532, stop loss ₹ 565 In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 565 so, holding the support level of 532 this stock can bounce toward the 565 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 532 for the target price of 565.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

