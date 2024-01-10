Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on 10th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospital, Kotak Bank, State Bank of India, State Bank of India, Abbot India and Nykaa.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended flat on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues. The Sensex closed at 71,386.21, up 31 points, or 0.04 per cent while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,544.85, up 32 points, or 0.15 per cent. The BSE Midcap index ended with a slim gain of 0.07 per cent. However, the Smallcap index hit its fresh all-time high of 44,110.68 during the session, before ending with a gain of 0.37 per cent.
