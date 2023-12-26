Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on 26 December
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Eichermot, Rhim, BharatForge, Ibulhsgfin, Patanjali Food and Lauras Lab
Stock market today: The Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty50 closed in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Friday, December 22. The Sensex closed with a positive momentum, recording an uptick of 242 points, equivalent to 0.34%, settling at 71,106.96. Similarly, the Nifty 50 marked a noteworthy increase, closing 94 points, or 0.44%, higher at 21,349.40 on Friday.
