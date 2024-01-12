Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 12th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — RBL Bank, TVS Motor, BEL, Adani Enterprises, NH, and SSWL
Stock market today: On account of strong global market sentiments ahead of the US inflation data release, the Indian stock market finished higher for the third straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index added 28 points and closed at the 21,647 level, the BSE Sensex went up 63 points and closed at the 71,721 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 77 points higher at the 47,438 level. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.65:1.
