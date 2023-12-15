Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 15th December
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — AU Small Finance Bank, Glenmark Pharma, AB Capital, Shriram Finance, Naukri and LTI Mindtree
Day trading guide for today: Following Wall Street rally on US Fed rate cut signal, Indian stock market climbed to a new peak on Thursday. All three key benchmark indices — Nifty 50, BSE Sensex and Nifty Bank — touched a new high respectively. Nifty 50 index closed at 21,182 after touching a new high of 21,210. BSE Sensex ended at 70,514 after hitting new record high of 70,602. Similarly, Bank Nifty index finished at 47,732 after climbing to a new peak of 47,943 during Thursday deals.
