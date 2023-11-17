Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 17th November
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — HCL Tech, Escorts, Cyient, Finolex Industries, NTPC and Dabur India
Day trading guide for today: Following global market cues, Indian stock market continue to trade higher on Thursday. However, profit booking was witnessed on higher levels ahead of the closing bell. Nifty 50 index ended 89 points higher at 19,765 levels, BSE Sensex finished 306 points up at 65,982 mark. However, Nifty Bank index shed 40 points and closed at 44,161 levels. In broad market, small-cap index climbed to a new peak of 39,563.
