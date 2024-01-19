Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 19th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — MGL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Suzlon Energy, and HBL Power
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global cues, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third day in a row on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 109 points and closed at the 21,462 level, the BSE Sensex ended 313 points lower at the 71,186 mark while the Nifty Bank index finished 350 points down at the 45,713 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index finished marginally higher whereas the mid-cap index ended marginally lower.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started