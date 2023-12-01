Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 1st December
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Jindal Steel, Eicher Motor, CCL Products, Torrent Pharma, Axis Bank and HCL Tech
Day trading guide for today: After trading choppy during morning session, Indian stock market ended on a mixed note on Thursday. Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher whereas Bank Nifty index finished lower in the previous session. The 50-stock index went up 36 points higher at 20,133 levels, BSE Sensex closed 86 points higher at 66,988 mark whereas Bank Nifty index lost 84 points and closed at 44,481 levels. In broad market, small-cap index climbed to a new peak of 40,407 and ended 0.96 per cent higher. Mid-cap index also touched a new high of 34,293 and finished 0.83 per cent higher.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started