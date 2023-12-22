Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 22nd December
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — LT, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RailTel, Tata Chemicals, Cochin Shipyards and Heritage Foods
Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market witnessed a healthy bounce back on Thursday after a sharp selloff seen on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index ggained 104 points and closed at 21,255 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 358 points and ended at 70,865 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 394 points higher at 47,840 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance decline ratio rose sharply to 3.66:1.
