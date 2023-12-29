Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — December 29
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Cipla, IGL, Exide Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IEX and BHEL
Day trading guide for today: On account of strong sentiments in Asian stock market, Dalal Street ended higher for fifth straight session on Thursday. Nifty 50 index ended at 21,778 levels after climbing to a new peak of 21,801. BSE Sensex finished at 72,410 levels after hitting record high of 72,484. Bank Nifty closed at 48,508 mark after touching new life-time high of 48,636. The Midcap index rose more than the Nifty while Smallcap index rose less even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.80:1.
