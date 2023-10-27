Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — October 27
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today —ACC, Voltas, Avalon Technologies, McDpwell - N, Xpro India and AWHCL
Day trading guide for stock market today: Dalal Street continued to bleed for the sixth straight session on Thursday as FIIs sold out Indian shares worth ₹7,702 crore. However, DIIs provided big support to the Indian stock market as they bought shares worth ₹6,558 crore on the previous session. Nifty 50 index lost 264 points and ended at 18,857 levels, BSE Sensex dipped 900 points and closed at 63,148 mark while Bank Nifty index corrected 551 points and finished at 42,280 levels. In broad market, small-cap index fell 0.32 per cent whereas mid-cap index crashed 1.06 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started