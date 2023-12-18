comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 18th December
Back Back

Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 18th December

 Asit Manohar

Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Tata Motors, RBL Bank, Emami, Sobha, Graphite India and RIL

Stock market today: Nifty 50 index may move further upside once it breaches its immediate hrudle placed at 21,492 levels, say experts.Premium
Stock market today: Nifty 50 index may move further upside once it breaches its immediate hrudle placed at 21,492 levels, say experts.

Day trading guide for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market finished higher for seventh week in a row on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index surged 2.30 per cent last week and closed at 21,456 levels after climbing to a new high of 21,492. BSE Sensex logged weekly gain of 2.18 per cent and ended at 71,483 levels after hitting a new high of 71,605 on Friday. Nifty Bank index registered 1.85 per cent weekly gain and finished at 48,143 levels after climbing to a new peak of 48,219 on last session of the previous week.

"Nifty 50 index continued its northbound journey to close near day’s high with gains of 274 points (+1.3%) gain at 21,456 levels. Sector wise it was mixed bag with buying seen in IT, PSU Bank, Metals and Oil & Gas. Equity Markets are witnessing a Santa rally globally post the dovish outlook by US Fed and fall in dollar index. This along with strong FIIs buying and healthy macros, supported the positivity in Indian markets," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 18

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Technically, with the Nifty surging higher to new life highs, the bulls remain in control. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 21,492 is taken out. Caution is however warranted for the near term as the 14-day RSI at 84.93 is in overbought territory. 14-week RSI is at 75.87, which implies that it is not extremely overbought and there is scope for more upsides in the intermediate term. Thus, any short-term corrections can be utilized to buy into quality stocks. Crucial supports to watch for weakness are at 21,319 to 21,235."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Sheersham Gupta, Director & Senior Technical Analyst at Rupeezy said, "Bank Nifty, spearheaded by PSU Banks, has surged to a record-breaking 48,200 levels, inching closer to the significant 50,000 milestone. Technical analysis and open interest data suggest a support range at 47,800 to 48,000, with resistance identified at 48,200."

On outlook for stock market today, Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at AngelOne said, "It had been a tremendous week for the bulls, wherein all major sectoral indices kept the momentum going with their significant participation. Going forward, it is advisable to have a selective approach and look out for thematic movers amidst the ongoing sectoral rotation. Meanwhile, the stance remains bullish, but one needs to stay light on positions on either of the sides for key indices. Also, as the rally has been backed by robust global developments, a thorough check on a regular basis is required to project immediate trends."

Day trading stocks for today

On stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Virat Jagad, Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio — recommended six stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Tata Motors: Buy at 732.40, target 760, stop loss 715.

Tata Motors share is currently trading at the all-time high level of 732.40 levels. We can witness a strong breakout above 728 levels which was a prior resistance. This breakout is backed by the strong volumes indicating strength in the stock. Tata MOtors share is also trading above its short term (20 Day), Medium term (50 Day) and long term (200 Day) EMA levels. The momentum indicator has also moved higher and trading at 72 levels. The stock has a strong support near to 615 levels.

Based on the above analysis we recommend buying Tata Motors share and the CMP of 732.40 with a stop loss of 715 for the target of 760.

2] RBL Bank: Buy at 292.45, target 316, stop loss 282.

RBL Bank share, currently trading at 292.45, has recently broken out of its range by forming a new higher high and higher low, indicating a strong uptrend. The immediate resistance is near the 316 level, and the current price is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, expected to continue towards the 316 level. On the flip side, there is strong support near 282.

Also Read: Wall Street week ahead: Investors eye PCE, jobless data

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] Emami: Buy at 500, target 520, stop loss 490.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 520. So, holding the support level of 490 this stock can bounce toward the 520 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of 490 for the target price of 520.

4] Sobha: Buy at 1020, target 1045, stop loss 1000.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of 1000. This stock can bounce toward the 1045 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 1000 for the target price of 1045.

Virat Jagad's buy or sell stocks

5] Graphite India: Buy at 540 to 545, target 575, stop loss 528.

On a Daily time frame Graphite India Ltd. has given a breakout of Rectangle Pattern on the upside, indicating a positive trend in the stock. Buyers have to look more attractive to buy the security above 530 levels. The Fast (21) EMA trading above the Slow (50) EMA indicating a positive trend with price trading above both the EMA indicates strength on the upside. On the Directional front, DMI + has crossed DMI- indicating a positive trend whereas ADX flatter and turning upward near the bottom is indicating strength in the formation The volume after the breakout is high, suggesting demand for security.

6] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Buy at 2495 to 2500, target 2560, stop loss 2465.

Reliance Industries Ltd. has been building a flag and pole pattern in the daily time frame. The flag and the poles are a continuous pattern in general. The security formed a strong price action at the time of formation, indicating buyers were willing to buy securities and that they expected prices to rise. The prices are higher against major EMAs on the EMA front, indicating that there is an upward trend. The Slow EMA (50) is following the trend and trending upward which is indicating a positive trend. On the momentum indicator RSI is trading near 70 zone supporting the uptrend.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Dec 2023, 06:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App