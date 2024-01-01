Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 1st January
Stock market today is expected to continue positive momentum driven by healthy macros and strong FIIs inflow
Day trading guide for today: Key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market gave up its five days winning streak and ended the last trade session of 2023 on a flattish note amid profit booking in select heavyweights. Nifty 50 index remained in negative territory throughout the session and closed with minor loss of 22 points at 21,731 levels. BSE Sensex finished 0.23 per cent lowe at 72,240 levels whereas Nifty Bank index lost 0.45 per cent and ended at 48,292 levels. However, broader market outperformed with Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 up 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started