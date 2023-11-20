Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 20th November
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Aurobindo Pharma, LT, Escorts, Devyani International, Mankind Pharma and Tourism Fin Corp
Day trading guide for today: After witnessing choppy trade throughout the day, Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. Nifty 50 index lost 33 points and ended at 19,730 levels, BSE Sensex went down 187 points and closed at 65,794 mark while Nifty Bank index corrected 577 points and finished at 43,583 levels. Both DIIs and FIIs remained net sellers on the previous session. In cash segment, DIIs sold out Indian stocks worth ₹565 crore whereas FIIs offloaded Indian shares worth ₹477 crore.
