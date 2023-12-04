Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 4th December
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — PNB, Tata Power, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Craftsman Automation and Asian Paints
Day trading guide for today: On account of of strong GDP data, Indian stock market ended higher for fourth straight session on Friday. Nifty 50 index touched new life-time high of 20,291 and finished 134 points higher at 20,267 levels. BSE Sensex gained 492 points and closed at 67,481 mark whereas Bank Nifty index ended 332 points higher at 44,814 levels. In broad market, small-cap index gained 0.48 per cent whereas mid-cap index shot up 0.96 per cent.
