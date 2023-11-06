Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 6th November
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Birlasoft, HAL, RBL Bank, HDFC Life, IITL and Shriram Properties
Day trading guide for stock market today: Despite trading range-bound, Indian stock market ended higher on Friday. Nifty 50 index gained 97 points and ended at 19,230 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 282 points and finished at 64,363 mark while Bank Nifty index went up 301 points and closed at 43,318 levels. In broad market, small-cap index gained 0.94 per cent whereas mid-cap index went up 0.71 per cent.
