Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 8th January
Stock market today: The short-term uptrend status of the Nifty 50 index remains intact, but Dalal Street is likely to find resistance around 21,800 to 21,850 levels in the coming sessions, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Despite weak global market sentiments, two out of three key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market finished higher on Friday. Nifty 50 index added 52 points and closed at the 21,710 level, and BSE Sensex regained the 72,000 mark by adding 178 points in the last session of the week gone by. However, the Bank Nifty index went off 36 points and finished at 48,159 level. The small-cap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio remained high at 1.18:1.
