Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Saturday — 20th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — GAIL, Tata Steel, INOX Green, Exide Industries, TD Power, and CEAT
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite being Saturday today, dealing on Dalal Street will take place from 9 AM to 3:30 PM. The decision has come ahead of the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. So, the stock market in India will remain closed on the following Sunday (21st January 2024) and Monday (22nd January 2024).
