Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 14th December
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Aurobindo Pharma, Eicher Motors, SBI, JSL, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Sheela Foam
Day trading guide for today: After showing weakness from the all-time high of 21037 levels from Tuesday, Nifty 50 and other key indices of the Indian stock market showed high volatility of sharp intraday weakness and smart upside recovery on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index ended marginally higher at 20,926 while Sensex added 33 points and closed at 69,584 levels. However, Bank Nifty ended marginally lower at 47,092 mark. Broad market indices rose much faster than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained firm at 1.29:1.
