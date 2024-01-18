Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 18th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Cochin Shipyard, SDBL, BEL, Power Grid Corporation of India, IOC, and LT Finance
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global market sentiments on disappointing Chinese economic data and geopolitical tension in the Middle East, the Indian stock market fell on the second day in a row. Nifty 50 index registered the biggest intraday fall since 13th June 2022 due to the panic selling across the board led by banking stocks. The 50-stock index crashed 460 points and closed at a 21,571 level, BSE Sensex tanked 1,628 points and closed at a 71,500 level whereas the Bank Nifty index nosedived 2,060 points and finished at 46,064 mark. Broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.36:1.
