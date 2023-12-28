Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — December 28
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Zydus Wellness, Pidilite Industries, SBI, Nykaa, Bank of Baroda and JK Paper
Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global cues, Indian stock market extended its rally on fourth day in a row on Wednesday. All three key benchmark indices touched a new peak and ended at record closing highs respectively. Nifty 50 index touched a new peak of 21,675 while BSE Sensex hit a new record high of 72,119 mark. Bank Nifty index hit a new life-time high of 48,347 mark. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio after falling managed to remain in the positive at 1.07:1.
