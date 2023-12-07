Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — December 7
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Infosys, Glenmark Pharma, Whirlpool, Jindal Steel, LIC and Lemon Tree
Day trading guide for today: Following strong global market cues on rate cut buzz in near term, key benchmark indices of Indian stock market scaled new highs on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index climbed to a new peak of 20,961 levels, BSE Sensex touched new life-time high of 69,744 whereas Bank Nifty index hit a new high of 47,259. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.18 per cent while mid-cap index touched a new peak of 35,245.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started