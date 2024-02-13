Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 13th February
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Jindal Worldwide, Godfrey Phillips, Godrej Properties, Voltas, Wipro, and Dr Reddy's
Stock market today: On account of the sharp sell-off in PSU stocks, the Indian stock market gave up early morning gains and ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index lost 166 points and closed at the 21,616 level, the BSE Sensex nosedived 523 points and finished at the 71,072 mark while the Bank Nifty index crashed 752 points and ended at the 44,882 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index crashed 3.16 percent whereas the mid-cap index tanked 2.62 percent.
