Day trading guide for stock market today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 16th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Shriram Finance, SJVN, Jindal Steel & Power, Dabur, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and JK Paper.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, extended their record run for the fifth consecutive session on Monday led by a strong rally in IT, energy, pharma and banking stocks. The Sensex surged 759.49 points, or 1.05%, to end at 73,327.94, while the Nifty 50 ended 202.90 points, or 0.93%, higher at 22,097.45. The Bank Nifty index rallied 449 points to close at 48,158. Broad market indices also supported gains.
